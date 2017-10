× Walmart to close New Orleans stores at 4 p.m.

New Orleans – Walmart has activated their Emergency Operations Center in preparation for Hurricane Nate.

Walmart’s EOC is located at the Walmart Home Office in Bentonville, AK.

At this time, all Walmart stores in Louisiana are open. They plan to close their New Orleans stores at 4pm today to allow their associates to secure shelter. At this time, they plan to re-open all stores at 10 am on Sunday, if conditions allow.