Town of Jean Lafitte will be opening a shelter for those who live in mobile homes and low lying homes

Jean Lafitte, La. – Mayor Kerner will be opening a shelter for residents of Lafitte, Barataria and Crown Point at the Civic Center this afternoon.

A shelter will be in place for those who live in mobile homes and low lying homes. The Civic Center, located at 4953 City Park Dr in Lafitte will open at 2:00 pm. Residents staying at the shelter are asked to bring overnight necessities. The building has shower facilities.