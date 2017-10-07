× Terrebonne Parish issues voluntary evacuation order

Houma, La. – Terrebonne Parish is under a Hurricane Watch and a Storm Surge Warning due to Hurricane Nate.

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government is issuing a voluntary evacuation order beginning at noon today for all residents outside or south of the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District Morganza to the Gulf levee system.

A shelter is being provided at the Dumas Auditorium, located at 301 W Tunnel Blvd in Houma for evacuees that need a shelter. It will be open for 24 hours beginning at noon today. Residents needing transportation to the shelter should call 985-873-6357. Residents utilizing the shelter should bring their own bedding and other supplies such as food, medicine, baby supplies and any other necessary items to last at least 24 hours.

As per the current National Hurricane Center forecast, we are asking all residents to continue preparations for tropical storm force or Category 1 hurricane strength winds to impact Terrebonne Parish. All preparations should be completed by Saturday afternoon as the Parish could experience tropical storm forces winds at early to late evening Saturday.

The Terrebonne Parish Public Works Division is providing sand and sandbags at the following locations:

Adult Softball Complex on Airbase

Cannata’s West

Knights of Columbus Hall in Pointe-aux-Chenes

Upper Dularge Fire Station

Bayou Black Fire Station

Ward 7 in Chauvin

West Terrebonne East Fire Station

West Terrebonne Central Fire Station

Bobtown Volunteer Fire Station

Mechanicville Gym

St. Ann Church in Bourg

Devon Keller Memorial Center

Village East Fire Department

The Terrebonne Parish Public Works Department will continue to offer up to thirty filled sandBags Per Terrebonne Parish resident at the Public Works Yard (near Shannon Hardware) located at 1860 Grand Caillou Road and at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center off of Civic Center Blvd in Houma, La., today, Saturday, October 7th from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm.

The Terrebonne Parish Registrar of Voters office will be open from 8:30AM to 6PM for those who wish to early vote for the upcoming statewide and local elections.

The decision on closing Terrebonne Parish Public Schools for Monday, October 9th will be determined on Sunday, October 8th after an assessment of the school system is complete.

Terrebonne Parish Transit system will be canceling all services today, October 7, 2017

The Terrebonne Parish Levee and Conservation District will complete closure of the Bubba Dove Floodgate by 10:30 am today, October 7, 2017.