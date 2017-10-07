× St. Tammany suspends outside burning

PEARL RIVER, La – The St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 11 says with Hurricane Nate approaching the area, winds will be on the increase. Which is not a good combination with fire.

Burning of outside yard debris is suspended for the Town of Pearl River and areas within the boundaries of St. Tammany Fire

Protection District No. 11.

St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 11 is staffed and prepared to respond to any emergency needs so long as winds remain within a safe range. In the event of severe winds, they urge residents to remain indoors and away from windows. They say to stay away from downed powerlines if you come across them.

They also remind residents who may use generators to do so safely. They need to be kept in a well-ventilated location, outside and away from doors or windows. They say to use extreme caution to not overload circuits and limit the number of extension cords. When refueling, make sure the generator is turned off and allowed time to cool. Do not store gasoline or other fuels inside.

Should you lose power, they say to never use candles as a source of lighting. Major impacts are not expected for the Pearl River area.