St. Tammany Parish Government will open two American Red Cross shelters

TUSCALOOSA, AL - MAY 02: Rosie Marie Spann interacts with a Red Cross volunteer at a Red Cross Shelter on May 2, 2011 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The shelter is housing more than 260 displaced people in the wake of massive storms that hit the Tuscaloosa area. Alabama, the hardest-hit of six states, is reported to have been battered with at least an EF-4 rated tornado with the death toll across the South rising to over 300 as a result of the storms. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Covington, La. – St. Tammany Parish Government will open two American Red Cross emergency shelters in advance of landfall of Hurricane Nate.
The shelter locations will open at 4 p.m. today, and will remain open as needed. Pets and alcohol are not allowed. Occupants should bring food,
Occupants should bring food, bedding, and any necessary medications.
Residents who think they may need the services of a special needs shelter should go to the Creekside location below.
General Population and Special Needs Shelter: Creekside Junior High, 65434 Highway 41, Pearl River La
General Population Shelter: Lee Road Junior High, 79131 Highway 40, Lee Road, Covington, La