St. Tammany Parish Government will open two American Red Cross shelters

Covington, La. – St. Tammany Parish Government will open two American Red Cross emergency shelters in advance of landfall of Hurricane Nate.

The shelter locations will open at 4 p.m. today, and will remain open as needed. Pets and alcohol are not allowed. Occupants should bring food,

Residents who think they may need the services of a special needs shelter should go to the Creekside location below.

General Population and Special Needs Shelter: Creekside Junior High, 65434 Highway 41, Pearl River La

General Population Shelter: Lee Road Junior High, 79131 Highway 40, Lee Road, Covington, La