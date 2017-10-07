× St. Charles Parish sets up public shelter in Luling

Luling, La. – St. Charles Parish activated their Emergency Operations Center to set up a public shelter opening at 4 pm.

The public shelter will be located at the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center, 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway in Luling. The Community Center will be open to the public as a shelter beginning at 4 p.m.

Residents are advised to bring bedding, pillows, medications, towels, baby supplies, and any toiletries. They ask that people limit to one bag per person.

St. Charles Parish officials are also urging residents to monitor weather reports and prepare for tropical weather today and Sunday by clearing drains and ditches around their homes and making sure all items around their property be picked up or brought inside. Residents can report any debris piles or blocked culverts to EOC at (985) 783-5050.

The parish does not anticipate issuing an evacuation for Tropical Storm Nate at this time.