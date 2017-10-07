× St. Bernard Parish Government to open a shelter for Residents Outside the Levee Protection System

Chalmette, La. – St. Bernard Parish Government will be opening a shelter for residents evacuated from outside the levee protection system only.

The shelter is located at the Gauthier Gym, 2214 Bobolink Drive in St. Bernard, LA. The shelter will open at 4:00 pm. Residents must show a valid I.D. with a current address.

Residents coming to the shelter are asked to bring all their medicines and all necessities for staying overnight including food, drinks, and bedding. This is not a special needs shelter. Animals will not be allowed in the shelter.