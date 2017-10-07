× RTA Services to be Suspended at 7:00 pm for Tropical Storm Nate

New Orleans – RTA Bus and Paratransit services will end today at 7:00 pm in accordance with the City of New Orleans curfew.

If sustained winds exceed 35 mph, or other conditions cause the roads to become impassable, RTA transit services will be discontinued to protect the safety of their riding community.

All streetcars will be replaced with buses through 7:00pm today. There is no service on the Riverfront line.

There are no ferry services on both the Algiers Point/Canal St. Ferry as well as the Lower Algiers/Chalmette Ferry. Ferry services will remain closed on Sunday, October 8th until the city’s curfew has been lifted and conditions along the Mississippi River have been deemed safe to operate.

The Cemeteries Transit Center project team has secured all equipment and construction materials and verified all approved traffic controls are in place.

RTA personnel are working in coordination with the City’s Emergency Operations Center to monitor conditions during and after the storm.

Orleans Parish has issued a curfew beginning at 7 pm tonight until the severe weather has passed.