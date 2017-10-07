× Red Cross Hurricane evacuation shelters to open in Tangipahoa Parish

Tangipahoa, La. – The American Red Cross in Louisiana is opening hurricane evacuation shelters today in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Nate.

An evacuation shelter is different from an emergency shelter in that they typically are only meant to house people for 12-24 hours until the storm moves through. Should it become necessary to keep a shelter open for a longer period of time, some shelters may transition into emergency shelters to accommodate the needs of a community.

The following Red Cross hurricane evacuation centers will be open at 10 am and are located at Greenville Park, 111 J.W. Davis Dr., Hammond, LA 70401, and Amite Elementary School, 301 Vernon Ave., Amite, LA 70422.

The Red Cross encourages anyone coming to an evacuation shelter to bring personal items for each member of their family:

Prescription and emergency medications

Extra clothing

Pillows, blankets, and other comfort items

Hygiene supplies

Important documents

Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled

Supplies needed for children and infants such as diapers, formula, and toys

Chargers for any electronic devices you bring with you

Additional shelter openings may be announced this afternoon.