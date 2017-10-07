Red Cross Hurricane evacuation shelters to open in Tangipahoa Parish

Posted 9:00 AM, October 7, 2017, by , Updated at 09:40AM, October 7, 2017

TUSCALOOSA, AL - MAY 02: Rosie Marie Spann interacts with a Red Cross volunteer at a Red Cross Shelter on May 2, 2011 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The shelter is housing more than 260 displaced people in the wake of massive storms that hit the Tuscaloosa area. Alabama, the hardest-hit of six states, is reported to have been battered with at least an EF-4 rated tornado with the death toll across the South rising to over 300 as a result of the storms. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Tangipahoa, La. – The American Red Cross in Louisiana is opening hurricane evacuation shelters today in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Nate.

An evacuation shelter is different from an emergency shelter in that they typically are only meant to house people for 12-24 hours until the storm moves through. Should it become necessary to keep a shelter open for a longer period of time, some shelters may transition into emergency shelters to accommodate the needs of a community.

The following Red Cross hurricane evacuation centers will be open at 10 am and are located at Greenville Park, 111 J.W. Davis Dr., Hammond, LA 70401, and Amite Elementary School, 301 Vernon Ave., Amite, LA 70422.

The Red Cross encourages anyone coming to an evacuation shelter to bring personal items for each member of their family:

  • Prescription and emergency medications
  • Extra clothing
  • Pillows, blankets, and other comfort items
  • Hygiene supplies
  • Important documents
  • Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled
  • Supplies needed for children and infants such as diapers, formula, and toys
  • Chargers for any electronic devices you bring with you

Additional shelter openings may be announced this afternoon.

Related stories