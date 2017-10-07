× Mandatory evacuation issued for parts of Lafourche Parish

Golden Meadow, La. – Due to Hurricane Nate, the Lafourche Parish President Jimmy Cantrelle and Office of Homeland Security have issued a Mandatory Evacuation for residents located south of the Leon Theriot Floodgates in Golden Meadow.

Residents can take shelter at the Raceland Recreation Center located at 241 Recreation Drive, Raceland, LA 70394. Officials ask that you supply your own food and water for up to a 72-hour duration. They are asking that people provide their own transportation.

If assistance is needed, contact your local office:

985-446-8427 (Thibodaux)

985-537-7603 (Mathews)

Toll-Free:

800-834-8832 (Thibodaux)

800-794-3160 (Mathews)