Mandatory evacuation in effect for parts of St. John Parish

ST. JOHN PARISH, La. — There is a mandatory evacuation is in effect for Peavine, Frenier and Manchac in St. John the Baptist Parish.

Residents in this area should seek higher ground and park vehicles on higher ground before roads become impassable.

A shelter at Emily C. Watkins Schools is open, located at 938 LA 628 in LaPlace, for residents evacuating from the mandatory area.

Hurricane Nate is expected to make landfall Saturday evening as a Category 2 hurricane.

