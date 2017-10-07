× Landrieu: Nate moving at ‘unprecedented’ speed, conditions rapidly deteriorating

NEW ORLEANS — A citywide curfew is still set to begin at 7 p.m., but Hurricane Nate is moving at an “unprecedented” speed and residents are urged to get to a safe place by Saturday afternoon.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu gave an update at 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

He said buses, Uber and Lyft will stop running at 7 p.m.

People who have to get to work or travel for other legitimate reasons will be allowed to do so.

The National Weather Service expects Nate to make landfall as a Category 2 storm.

There are 40 boats and 20 high-water vehicles stationed around New Orleans.

Landrieu said the pumps are ready for the amount of rainfall predicted.

NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison said NOPD is 100 percent staffed.

“Help us help to keep you safe,” NOFD Chief Timothy McConnell said. “Heed warnings.”

New Orleans Tourism and Marketing Corporation director Mark Romig said 40,000 tourists are in town, with thousands of hospitality workers sticking around to take care of them.