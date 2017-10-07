× Landrieu: Most of Nate’s impact will be felt overnight

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Nate is still on track to make landfall about 8 p.m. as a Category 2 hurricane.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu gave an update at 10:45 a.m. Saturday from the fire station on Alba Street, where the Venetian Isles, Lake Catherine and Irish Bayou neighborhoods are facing a mandatory evacuation.

The most serious threats from Hurricane Nate are strong winds, from 30-80 mph or stronger, and storm surges.

The storm surge in the Venetian Isles area is expected to be 6-9 feet, with a high tide.

“We’re in the cone of what I call discomfort,” Landrieu said. “We’re preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.”

The storm is predicted to bring 3-6 inches of rain to the New Orleans metro. If we don’t get more than that, Landrieu doesn’t expect problems with flooding.

Entergy has 1,800 workers on standby to hit the ground in the event of power outages, Landrieu said.

There is a curfew in place in Orleans Parish from 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. Only first responders and people who are going to work will be allowed on the road.

All public transit in New Orleans will be suspended at 7 p.m. Saturday, RTA announced.

Watch an interview with Landrieu below: