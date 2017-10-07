Gulfport, Biloxi areas under curfew orders starting at 7 p.m., hundreds flock to shelters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GULFPORT, Miss. -- Emergency management officials in Harrison County said 296 residents have arrived at five different shelters set up ahead of Hurricane Nate.

Rupert Lacy, Harrison County's emergency management director, told WGNO that there is a curfew in effect for Pass Christian, Long Beach, Gulfport, Biloxi and D'Iberville, as well as all rural areas of the county, starting at 7 p.m. The curfew will be lifted at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Red Cross has opened shelters at the following locations:

-West Harrison High School - 10399 County Farm Rd

-Lobouy Rd Shelter - 9509 Lobouy Rd, Passi Christian

-Saucier Lizana Rd Shelter - 23771 Saucier Lizana Rd

-County Farm Rd Shelter - 15038 County Farm Rd

-D'Iberville High School - 15625 Lamey Bridge Rd

Lacy said he expects homes to flood because of storm surges.

Click here to watch wall-to-wall live coverage of Hurricane Nate.