Gov. Edwards talks preparedness for Hurricane Nate 

New Orleans – Governor John Bel Edwards is very clear, be where you need to be by 8 pm tonight. Staying out past curfew could endanger your life and the lives of first responders, he says.

There are 15 National Guardsmen keeping their eyes on the pumps, Edwards said. The capacity to pump water in New Orleans is better than it has been in the last few months, maybe even the last few years, Edwards said. Based on the current forecast, Edwards does not anticipate any major flooding in New Orleans due to Hurricane Nate but says to be cautious, as we never know what mother nature has in store.

The Louisiana State Government is in contact with Mississippi’s State Government, and we are working on coordinating with them to offer or receive any potential assistance, Edwards said. He is confident that Louisiana will get the assistance that is needed, but his focus is on the immediate impact of Hurricane Nate. Right now, Edwards’ goal is protecting lives and property and will transition into recovery later.

This morning, Edwards received a phone call from President Donald Trump. The President is staying up to date with information from his Director of Homeland Security and FEMA. President Trump asked if there was any unmet need from the Federal Government, and Edwards said that the Federal Government had met everything they requested and thanked the President for quickly signing the Landfall Declaration. Trump asked the governor to stay in contact with any updates.

Louisiana residents should go to 511la.org for information about road closures, Edwards said.