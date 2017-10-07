Everything you need to know about St. James Parish prep for Hurricane Nate
CONVENT, La. – St. James Parish officials are urging residents to prepare in advance of Hurricane Nate making landfall.
A tropical storm warning and hurricane watch are in effect for St. James Parish until further notice.
At this time there are no curfew or evacuations issued for St. James Parish.
Sand and bags are available for sandbagging at the following locations:
East Bank
Grand Point Fire Station
32122 LA Highway 642
Paulina, LA 70763
North Airline Fire Station
1502 North Airline Highway
Gramercy, LA 70052
River Road Fire Station
407 West Jefferson Highway
Gramercy, LA 70052
Floyd Marshall Building
2431 Louisiana Avenue
Lutcher, LA 70071
West Bank
South Vacherie Fire and Rescue Training Center
29126 Health Unit Road
Vacherie, LA 70090
North Vacherie Welcome Fire Station
8120 King View Street
St. James, LA 70086
Residents will need to bring their own shovel and bag their own sand.
All public boat launches in St. James Parish are closed to recreational traffic until further notice.
The solid waste collection sites will close at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 and open at noon Sunday, Oct. 8.
The Welcome and Tourist Information Center will close at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 and is closed Sunday, Oct. 8.
Residents are asked to remove any debris from catch basins and storm drains and secure loose items near homes and businesses. Also, please avoid placing debris in ditches, drainage canals, and on the side of the road that may impede drainage.
The St. James Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness is monitoring weather conditions and has been in contact with the National Weather Service and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness to receive the latest weather forecasts.