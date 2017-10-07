× Entergy spokeswoman: Prepare for up to 7 days of power outages

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy has 1,800 restoration workers ready to hit the ground running as soon as it’s safe to do so, but residents in the New Orleans metro should prepare for up to seven days without power.

Hurricane Nate is expected to make landfall about 8 p.m. as a Category 2 storm.

WGNO’s weather team and city officials warn that this will largely be a wind event, which is why power outages could be a problem, Entergy spokeswoman Melanie Stewart said.

Stewart warns residents to stay away from downed power lines, and treat every line as if it’s live.

Call 1-800 ENTERGY to report outages.