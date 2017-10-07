× Curfew lifted in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service has cancelled the Hurricane Warning for New Orleans, and Mayor Mitch Landrieu has ordered that the curfew be lifted.

But the city is still recommending that people shelter in place and use caution due to strong tropical force winds.

There is still a serious threat of storm surge for areas outside of levee protection and residents should continue to monitor local news and take precautions.

Most of Louisiana has been removed from the hurricane warning, but there is still a large threat along the Mississippi Gulf Coast for Hurricane Nate.