Curfew issued for Hancock County

KILN, Ms. – Due to Hurricane Nate, the curfew will begin tonight at 9:00 pm.

The Hancock County Sheriff in coordination with the Hancock County Board of Supervisors, and Cities of Bay St. Louis, Diamondhead, and Waveland have issued a curfew beginning Saturday, October 7, at 9:00 pm and ending Sunday, October 8, at 9:00 am.

For further information, contact the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942.