Army Corps to close gates at 17th Street, London Avenue Canals

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District Commander Col. Michael Clancy ordered the 17th Street and London Avenue canal gates closed at 10:30 a.m. today as a result of water reaching the operational trigger of 3 feet.

The gates take about 50 minutes to close and, once closed, the Corps can begin pumping water from the canals into Lake Pontchartrain.

A three-person team located at the structure is responsible for operating the gates and pumps from the safe room.