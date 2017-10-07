10 AM Update: Hurricane Nate expected to make landfall as Category 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The latest updates from the National Hurricane Center as of 10:00 AM Saturday show Nate has maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. Hurricane Nate is expected to make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane sometime Saturday night into Sunday morning near Gulfport, MS.

This track hasn't shifted since the last update and brings the possibility of just one landfall, somewhere between Mississippi and Alabama, versus the possibility of a Plaquemines Parish landfall, before a second along the Mississippi Coast. The timing of the turn to the north will play a big part in what we can expect to see in terms of wind and rain.

A hurricane warning remains in effect for most of the viewing area including Southern Tangipahoa, St. Tammany, St. John, St. Charles, Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines and St. Bernard Parishes as well as all of coastal Mississippi.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Lafourche, Terrebone, St. James, Northern Tangipahoa and Washington Parishes as well as Pearl River County, MS.

Storm surge remains the greatest threat for our area and we still expect the possibility for a 5-9' storm surge along the eastern shores of Plaquemines and St. Bernard Parishes as well as coastal Mississippi. A 4-7' surge is possible along the eastern half of St. Tammany's shoreline along Lake Pontchartrain, meanwhile 3-5 feet is possible for the rest of Lake Pontchartrain and along the coasts of Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes.

We will continue to expect the worst conditions from Nate for Louisiana to move in by late evening Saturday through early Sunday. Nate is moving quickly at 26 mph to the north-northwest, with a central pressure of 984 mb.

The center of Nate will already be well inland by early Sunday afternoon. New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landreau has issued a parish wide curfew from 6 PM Saturday through 6 AM Sunday.