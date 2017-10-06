× Venetian Isles mandatory evacuation order starts tomorrow at noon, curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS – A mandatory evacuation order for Venetian Isles and the Lake Catherine area will go into effect at noon on October 7.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu announced the mandatory evacuation order at an afternoon press conference announcing the city’s preparations for Tropical Storm Nate.

The storm is expected to make landfall in Louisiana overnight on Saturday as a category one hurricane.

Landrieu announced a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on Saturday.

Superintendent Michael Harrison said the NOPD will be fully staffed for the duration of the weather event, and officers have been instructed to enforce the curfew.

Officers will also be ticketing anyone driving through flooded streets and pushing water into homes or businesses, Harrison said.

Barricades will be erected at all intersections that are prone to flooding, and both the mayor and the superintendent urged all citizens to stay off the road during this storm.