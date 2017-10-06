× Two bodies recovered in SUV that plunged into Industrial Canal yesterday

NEW ORLEANS – The bodies of two men have been recovered inside a vehicle that drove off of the Judge Seeber Bridge and into the Industrial Canal yesterday afternoon.

Crews worked overnight to recover the 2003 Mazda Tribute SUV, which witnesses watched plunge into the canal just before 1 p.m. on October 5.

Neither of the vehicle’s occupants have been identified yet, but police believe one of the men is 23-years-old, according to the NOPD.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.