× Tulane moves Saturday’s kickoff time up to 11 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS – Kickoff for this weekend’s Tulane Green Wave football game has been moved up because of Tropical Storm Nate.

Tulane was originally slated to take on Tulsa at Yulman Stadium at 3 p.m. on October 7, but the game will now start at 11 a.m.

The threat of severe weather from Tropical Storm Nate, which is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Saturday as a category one hurricane, caused the move.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN3.