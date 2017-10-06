× Saturday is last day of early voting; ‘early vote early’ ahead of Nate

NEW ORLEANS — Saturday is the last day of early voting for the October 14 election.

Gov. John Bel Edwards urged residents who are thinking of voting early Saturday to do so, well, early, because of Tropical Storm Nate.

Nate is expected to become a hurricane sometime Saturday and make landfall late Saturday evening in lower Plaquemines Parish as a Category 1 storm. A curfew is in effect in Orleans Parish from 7 p.m. Saturday until the weather is clear sometime Sunday morning.

Early voting is from 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. In Orleans Parish, you can vote in the following locations:

City Hall – 1300 Perdido Street, Room 1W24

Algiers Courthouse – 225 Morgan Street, Room 105

Chef Menteur Voting Machine Warehouse Site – 8870 Chef Menteur Highway

Lake Vista Community Center – 6500 Spanish Fort Blvd.

On the Orleans Parish ballot, voters will be deciding which two candidates for New Orleans mayor will likely advance to a runoff. The front runners on the crowded mayoral ballot are Latoya Cantrell, Desiree Charbonnet and Michael Bagneris.

There are also a number of City Council seats and school board millage renewals. Click here for more information.