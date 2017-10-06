× NOPD: 15-year-old girl kidnapped at bus stop in N.O. East, escapes 2 days later

NEW ORLEANS – A 15-year-old girl was abducted on a New Orleans East bus stop and held for days before managing to escape.

An older man grabbed the girl and shoved her into the trunk of his car on Sunday, October 1, at the intersection of Vincent and Morrison Roads, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The girl was taken to an unknown location and held there until she managed to escape on October 3.

The kidnapping was not reported until October 5, according to the NOPD.

No further details are available at this time.