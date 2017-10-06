× Mandatory evacuation for Grand Isle

GRAND ISLE, La. — Grand Isle is under a mandatory evacuation.

Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle says the town is expecting three to six inches of rain and four-seven foot storm surges.

Hurricane force winds and gusts are expected overnight Saturday and into Sunday.

If anyone has vehicles, boats or campers in low areas they should bring them to higher areas until this storm has passed.

All of our pumps are up and running and the town also has back up pumps with Jefferson Parish on standby.