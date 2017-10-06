× List of event cancellations due to Tropical Storm Nate

NEW ORLEANS — A growing number of events are canceled this weekend because of Tropical Storm Nate, which is expected to be a hurricane when it hits the Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf coast late Saturday.

Here’s a list of closures and cancelations so far. Check back for updates:

-The Louisiana Museum Foundation Jump, Jive an’ Jazzin’ Gala rescheduled for Spring 2018

-SoFAB’s Cirque du Cuisine postponed until Oct. 15.

-Sunday’s Angola Rodeo cancelled.

-St. Bernard Parish’s Cure Dat Breast Cancer Walk has been canceled.

-Late Night Catechism in Gretna moved to Oct. 22

-All Cruisin’ the Coast events except for the closing ceremonies canceled.

–Beignet Fest moved to Dec. 2

–Art for Art’s Sake postponed (TBD)

-Oktoberfest at Deutsches Haus canceled Saturday

-Herzig University in Kenner closed Saturday

-Xavier University closed Saturday and Sunday. All Xavier events canceled (except Women’s Volleyball game Saturday 10am)

–Audubon Nature Institute closed Saturday

-Jesuit Homecoming game and dance postponed

-St. Tammany Fishing Pier, Camp Salmen Nature Park, the Tammany Trace, and Kids Konnection Playground, will close on Saturday, October 7th, at 2 p.m. and remain closed all day Sunday, October 8th

-St. Tammany STAR Transit will have no service on Saturday, October 7th and Sunday October 8th.

-The Make A House Your Home Event scheduled for Saturday, October 7th in Slidell at the Towers Building from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. is cancelled and will be rescheduled at a later date

-Bike MS: Dat’s How We Roll canceled

-American Lung Association LUNG FORCE Walk canceled

-Historic New Orleans Collection closed Saturday and Sunday

-St Aug game Saturday moved from 2:30pm to 11am

-Tulane game moved to 11am

-Gentilly Festival Canceled Saturday and Sunday.