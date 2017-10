Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two local artists are celebrating the separate releases of their albums -- together!

Kathryn Rose Wood and Mikayla Braun both have new albums coming out. And they are throwing a double album release party Sunday (Oct. 8) at 8 p.m. at Gasa Gasa. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Look for Kathryn Rose Wood on Facebook for more information on her new album, In the Ashes.

And check out Mikayla Braun's website for more information on her new album, Synapse.