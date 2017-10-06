How much Mary Kay did Wild Bill sell for a ride in this pink Cadillac?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bay St. Louis, Ms - It's the only way to travel.

That's is in a pink Cadillac.

And the driver is Elvis. Or he sure looks like him

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is in the front seat at Crusin' The Coast in Mississippi.

Tropical weather has cut the cruising a little short until next year.

Cruisin' The Coast officials have decided to condense the remaining events because of the weather from the tropical system called Nate.

According to Executive Director Woody Bailey, “we encourage Cruisers to enjoy today as planned. Tomorrow, Saturday, our Cruisin’ venues and other activities will be cancelled except for our closing activities at Cruise Central.”

Saturday's events will start at 9am with cash prize giveaways and the unveiling of the 2018 raffle car.

Bailey says, "we want our Cruisers and guests to have the best time possible and enjoy the Mississippi Gulf Coast to the fullest, but still head home with time to clear the area before we begin to feel effects of the storm. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and cooperation.”

It's been a little briefer than expected, but it's still known as America's Largest Block Party.

With nearly 8,000 classic cars, it's a cruise that takes drivers, cars and fans along the Gulf Coast of Mississippi from Pascagoula to Bay St. Louis.

The first year was 1996 when 374 vehicles were part of the party.

Cruisin' The Coast brought in people with cars this year from 45 states and even Canada.