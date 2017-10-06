× Gov. Edwards issues state of emergency proclamation for entire state ahead of T.S. Nate

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards has proclaimed a state of emergency for all of Louisiana in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nate’s impact this weekend.

“We are taking the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Nate seriously and mobilizing all of the state’s emergency preparedness and response mechanisms for a full readiness should this storm severely impact our state,” Edwards said. “I encourage all Louisianans throughout the state to stay tuned to their local weather outlets and get a game plan in the event of severe weather in our area.”

As of Friday morning, chief meteorologist Hank Allen reports that the storm, which is now responsible for at least 22 deaths in Central America, will make landfall overnight on Saturday.

The current forecast brings Nate into southeast Louisiana as a minimal category one storm, according to Allen.