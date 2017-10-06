× For first time in 53 years, Angola Rodeo will be canceled thanks to Nate

ANGOLA, LA — Due to the impending landfall of Tropical Storm Nate, this Sunday’s Angola Rodeo is canceled. Prison workers say the decision was made out of an abundance of caution. Nate is forecast to become a category one Hurricane in the hours before it arrives along the gulf coast.

It’s the first time in the rodeo’s 53 years that it has been canceled, workers say.

Ticket holders will be issued refunds. At this time, prison workers say, they’re still working on the process to return the money.

The rodeo will continue on October 15, 22, and 29. Anyone wishing for additional information should visit the Angola Rodeo’s website.