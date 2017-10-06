Evening Update: Nate shifts slightly East

The latest updates from the National Hurricane Center as of 10 PM Friday evening bring Tropical Storm Nate to land as a Category 1 hurricane. The track has shifted slightly east, which brings the possibility of one landfall, somewhere between Mississippi and Alabama, versus the possibility of a Plaquemines Parish landfall, before a second along the MS/AL Coast.

Overall the storm surge threat has changed little, and we still expect the possibility for a 5-8′ storm surge in our eastern parishes, and 3-5′ possible towards the western portions of the storm surge warned parishes.

We will continue to expect the worst conditions from Nate for Louisiana to move in by late evening Saturday through early Sunday. Nate as of 10 PM is just shy of hurricane strength, and is moving quickly at 22 mph to the north west, with a central pressure of 990 mb.

The center of Nate will already be inland by early Sunday afternoon. New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landreau has issued a parish wide curfew from 6 PM Saturday through 6 AM Sunday.