× Entergy prepares for potential power outages during Nate

New Orleans – Entergy is preparing for potential power outages from Tropical Storm Nate.

The company’s line crews and contractors are keeping an eye on the storm and ready to safely restore service to customers as soon as possible.

Entergy’s vice president of customer service says the company has experience with outages stemming from tropical systems.

Customers can visit the Entergy Storm Center website for the latest information on outages.