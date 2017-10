LAS VEGAS — Comedian Ralphie May has died.

An announcement on the comedian’s Twitter page said May had been battling pneumonia and had canceled a handful of shows over the past month.

May performed the night before at Harrah’s in Las Vegas.

His body was found at a private residence.

He died of cardiac arrest.

May was born in Tennessee and rose to fame after taking second place in Season 1 of “Last Comic Standing.”

He is survived by his wife, comedian Lahna Turner, and two children.