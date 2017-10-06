× City of Thibodaux sets 10 p.m. curfew Saturday

THIBODAUX, La. — A curfew will be enforced in the city of Thibodaux from 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, until 7 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 8.

Residents are also asked to pick up all items in their yards that could get blown away by the hurricane-force winds expected Saturday night and Sunday morning when Nate makes landfall as a possible Category 1 hurricane.

Sandbags are available for Thibodaux residents at the Public Works building at 1219 Henry S. Thibodaux St.

Disabled residents who need sandbags delivered can call 985-446-7223.

This is the second curfew announced in the New Orleans metro area.

Orleans Parish has a curfew in place from 7 p.m. Saturday until the weather clears up Sunday.