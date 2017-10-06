× Cajun Airlift brings Hurricane Maria victim to Baton Rouge for cancer treatment

PUERTO RICO — A four-year-old boy from Puerto Rico is on U.S. soil for medical treatment thanks to extraordinary efforts by the Cajun Airlift.

The group of New Orleans-based pilots, controllers, and aviation enthusiasts have been working to bring much-needed supplies and relief to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Cajun Airlift initially formed in late August to help deliver supplies to victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

This week, they received word of Abraham, a boy in San Juan, who desperately needed assistance to receive cancer treatment. The group coordinated with a number of organizations and individuals to fly him to Baton Rouge.

Cajun Airlift welcomed Abraham, his younger brother, and mother to the U.S. Thursday morning. They are being medically evaluated and then will be heading to Houston.

In a Facebook post, Chanse Watson said, “There’s no doubt that this effort will stick with me for the rest of my life.”

If you’d like to help the Cajun Airlift with their rescue and relief efforts, Cafe Sbisa in New Orleans’ historic French Quarter is raising money.

During the entire month of October, the restaurant is donating 100% of proceeds to the organization.