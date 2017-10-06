× Archbishop Aymond: Catholics do not need to go to mass this Sunday

NEW ORLEANS – Catholics across the Metro area are not required to attend mass this weekend due to Tropical Storm Nate.

Archbishop Gregory Aymond issued a statement today instructing Catholics who “cannot get to church for Mass or if traveling causes danger, he/she is dispensed from the obligation to celebrate Mass.”

Aymond urges Pastors to exercise judgment when deciding whether or not to celebrate mass this Sunday as Nate moves through the area.

The storm is expected to make landfall overnight Saturday as a category one hurricane and move swiftly through the area, according to the latest predictions.