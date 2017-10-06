60-second interview with Steve Scalise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Congressman Steve Scalise is wrapping up his first week back on the job in Washington D.C. It was a successful week, which started off with an interview on 60 Minutes.

News with a Twist didn't get 60 minutes to talk to the House Majority Whip. But we did get 60 seconds. So, we made the best of it.

Here are the questions and how he answered.

Favorite food: Charbroiled oysters.

Favorite hospital food: (Laughs.) They had this great fried chicken on Thursdays.

Last political friend you talked to: Brad Wenstrup on the House floor.

Air guitar or washboards: Washboards.

Who would play you in a movie: I guess Kevin Spacey because he does House of Cards.

Gumbo or Turtle Soup: Gumbo.

Favorite Louisiana cocktail: (Laughs.) Got to be Sazerac.

Go-To Republican: Let's say Susan Brooks. She comes to Jazz Fest, by the way, every year from Indiana.

Go-To Democrat: Cedric Richmond.

Repeal or replace: Both.

If you weren't a Congressman, you would be ______ : A Major League Baseball player.

Jennifer Scalise: Wonderful wife.

Madison and Harrison: Wonderful kids. Adoring, loving kids.

Steve Scalise: A fighter.