BREAKING: Nate is now a hurricane and continues to race towards the Northern Gulf Coast

The latest updates from the National Hurricane Center as of 10:30 PM Friday evening show Nate achieving hurricane status. Hurricane Nate is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane sometime Saturday night into Sunday morning near the Alabama/Mississippi border. A hurricane warning remains in effect for the entire viewing area.

This track has shifted slightly east and brings the possibility of just one landfall, somewhere between Mississippi and Alabama, versus the possibility of a Plaquemines Parish landfall, before a second along the MS/AL Coast.

Storm surge remains the greatest threat for our area and we still expect the possibility for a 5-8' storm surge in St Tammany, Plaquemines and St. Bernard Parishes, particularly along eastward facing shores. 3-5 feet is possible in the warned area to the west of these parishes.

We will continue to expect the worst conditions from Nate for Louisiana to move in by late evening Saturday through early Sunday. Nate is moving quickly at 22 mph to the north west, with a central pressure of 990 mb.

The center of Nate will already be inland by early Sunday afternoon. New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landreau has issued a parish wide curfew from 6 PM Saturday through 6 AM Sunday.