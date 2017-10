Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Camellia City Smooth Jazz Festival is this Saturday at the Northshore Harbor Center in Slidell at 11 a.m. The music includes Gerald Albright, Alex Bugnon, Marcus Anderson, Chieli Minucci, Bill Summers, Stephanie Jordan and more.

The group Yisrael performed on the Twist Stage and will open the jazz brunch following the festival on Sunday.

For more information about the festival and the jazz brunch, check out the Camellia City Smooth Jazz Festival on Facebook.