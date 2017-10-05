Would you eat it? Pumpkin Spice Hummus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Is it Fall or is it Fall?? This crazy idea by Test Kitchen Taylor is on trend with the hottest (or spiciest) thing this season: pumpkin spice! It's so easy and it tastes like pumpkin pie.

PUMPKIN SPICE HUMMUS

For the hummus:

1 Cup Chickpeas

3/4 Cup Canned pumpkin

1/4 cup Maple syrup

2 tsp Pumpkin pie spice

2 tsp Coconut oil melted + additional for drizzling, if desired.

Cinnamon Pita Chips

Add the chickpeas, pumpkin, maple syrup, pumpkin pie spice and 2 tsps of coconut oil into a small food processor and process until smooth. You may need to stop the processor and scrape down the sides every so often to get everything smooth and mixed, depending on how strong your processor is. Serve with cinnamon pita!

