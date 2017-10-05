× Voluntary evacuation under way in Grand Isle ahead of Tropical Storm Nate

GRAND ISLE, La. — The town of Grand Isle is calling for voluntary evacuations as of 11 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 5).

Grand Isle officials said they are expecting four to five inches of rain and unusually high tides from Tropical Storm Nate. The tides will be from 2-5 feet.

Anyone with vehicles, boats or campers in low-lying areas should move them to higher ground.

Grand Isle School will be closed Friday and Monday.

As of Thursday morning, it looks like a low-grade hurricane or strong tropical storm moving through the New Orleans area.

Coastal flooding will continue to be an issue. Tide levels will go up from what they have been this week and areas outside the levee system will continue to deal with flooding issues.

At least tropical storm force winds should be expected for the area. These could increase based on the how much the storm develops over the next couple of days.