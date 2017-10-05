Tropical Storm Nate prep: Parishes start sandbag distributions

Parishes in the New Orleans metro area are beginning to offer sandbags for residents ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.

ST. CHARLES PARISH

Sandbags are available in multiple locations in St. Charles Parish ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.

Parish President Larry Cochran has declared a state of emergency, and St. Charles Parish officials are urging residents to monitor weather reports and prepare for tropical weather Saturday and Sunday.

Residents are asked to clear drains and ditches around their homes and make sure all items around their property are picked up or brought inside.

Residents can report any debris piles or blocked culverts to EOC at (985) 783-5050.

Sandbags are available at more than two dozen locations around the parish. You must bring your own shovel. Click here for a full list.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH

Parish President Pat Brister announced today that St. Tammany Parish Government will distribute sandbags on Friday, October 6, 2017 and Saturday, October 7, 2017 from 6a.m. – 7p.m. at the following locations:

-St. Tammany Parish Government- Building C

21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville

-St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Airport Road Barn

34783 Grantham College Rd., Slidell

-St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Fritchie Barn

63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River

-St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Keller Barn

63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe

Residents are asked to clear any debris from culverts and drainage pathways, and to monitor the weather forecast in the coming days.