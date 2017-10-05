× The Meters nominated to 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

NEW ORLEANS – The Meters are among the 2018 nominees to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The legendary band came to prominence in the mid-60s and pioneered a funk sound that has influenced countless musicians locally and around the world.

The band’s original lineup of Art Neville, George Porter, Jr., Leo Nocentelli, and Joseph “Zigaboo” Modeliste, worked closely with the late Allen Toussaint.

Serving as Toussaint’s house band as he produced and recorded prolifically in New Orleans, the Meters have recorded with everyone from Dr. John to Paul McCartney over the years.

Today, the Funky Meters still tour, with Brian Stoltz and Terrence Houston replacing Nocentelli and Modeliste on the guitar and drums, respectively.

This is the fourth Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination for the Meters after previous nominations in 1997, 2013, and 2014.

They first became eligible in 1994.

Other 2018 nominees include Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, The Zombies, Bon Jovi, Kate Bush, The Cars, Depeche Mode, Dire Straits, Eurythmics, J. Geils Band, Judas Priest, Link Wray, LL Cool J, MC5, Moody Blues, and Nina Simone.