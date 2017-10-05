Southeastern Louisiana University reschedules homecoming activities due to Nate

HAMMOND, LA — Southeastern Louisiana University is rescheduling its homecoming festivities due to concerns over Tropical Storm Nate.

School workers say the decision was made as a safety precaution in anticipation of the storm’s arrival in Louisiana.

As of Thursday, many storm track models from meteorological groups put Louisiana and even the New Orleans area in the center of the projected path of the storm. Some models show the tropical storm becoming a category one hurricane before it makes landfall on Sunday.

SLU’s football game that was originally supposed to be part of the homecoming festivities will be moved up from 4:00 Saturday afternoon to 10:00 that morning. Other events scheduled for Thursday and Friday, Oct 5-6, will continue as originally scheduled.

Homecoming activities including alumni and donor recognition events, the homecoming parade, introduction of the homecoming court, and crowning of the homecoming king and queen will take place when SLU plays Sam Houston State in Hammond on October 28.

SLU plans to announce additional updates on its website, southeastern.edu.