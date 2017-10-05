Saint Tammany deputy accused of releasing confidential information to possible suspects in drug investigation

COVINGTON, LA — The Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday, October 5, that it arrested one of its own detectives.

According to a written news release, Jordan Hollenbeck was booked with one count of malfeasance in office.

The statement from the department says an internal investigation revealed that Hollenbeck released confidential information to possible suspects in an ongoing narcotics investigation. The department says Hollenbeck jeopardized cases and the safety of other deputies.

“I hold all of our employees to a higher standard. When a public servant betrays the trust of the people he or she serves, that individual must face the consequences,” Sheriff Randy Smith is quoted in the announcement.

According to the STPSO, Hollenbeck has been employed with the department since November of 2008.

The department said Hollenbeck was terminated.

The statement also says that the investigation is ongoing and no other details would be released at this time.