× ‘Recovery’ of bodies under Claiborne Avenue Bridge

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard has confirmed for WGNO News that bodies are being “recovered” from a submerged Jeep Cherokee under the Claiborne Avenue Bridge.

The Coast Guard says that watch-standers on the bridge initially reported at 12:36 this afternoon that the Jeep – and what appeared to be 3 people inside- plunged into the water at mile marker 7 .

Watch-standers directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew– which lowered a rescue swimmer into the water just before 1 pm.

According to the Coast Guard, “the rescue swimmer located the vehicle at 1:42 p.m.”

Tonight, the Coast Guard says the recovery of “bodies” is being handled by the NOPD. More information will be posted here as WGNO receives it.