× Oil giants close Gulf platforms, evacuate workers ahead of Nate

New Orleans – Oil companies are closing platforms in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.

BP is removing all remaining offshore workers and shutting-in production at the company’s four operated platforms, including one of the region’s largest, the Thunder Horse.

Chevron is also shutting-in production at its Blind Faith, Genesis, Jack/St. Malo, Petronius, and Tahiti facilities and evacuating all associated personnel.

Together, the affected platforms are responsible for hundreds of thousands of barrels of production each day.

Both oil groups are monitoring conditions to determine when it’s safe to restart operations and redeploy personnel.