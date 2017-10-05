NOPD looking for missing N.O. East man

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing New Orleans East man who hasn’t been seen since October 3.

Twenty-three-year-old Timothy Newton was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on October 3 at their home in the 7500 block of Bullard Avenue, according to the NOPD.

Newton’s social worker discovered that he had gone missing when she around 8:30 a.m. that morning.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Timothy Newton is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.